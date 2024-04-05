Galway calling for the Tumbling Paddies

FRESH off the back of a major tour of Australia, The Tumbling Paddies have released details for a busy and action-packed April calendar.

The six-man band, who have risen through the ranks and become of the top music groups in the country, are set to kick off their month of tours in the Black Box Theatre in Galway on Saturday.

The Tumbling Paddies recently confirmed that their much-anticipated gig at The Academy in Dublin on Thursday, April 11, is a sell-out.

This month, the Fermanagh band will also be making appearances in Roscommon, Cork, Athlone, Kildare and in Maghera in Derry.

Percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, is looking forward to their upcoming dates.

“We’ve got a really exciting April. We never take this for granted and we’re always very thankful for the huge support that we receive from people all across Ireland,” said the Coa drummer.

The Tumbling Paddies recently took a major step in their music career by releasing a new single, ‘Four You’. to the delight of their ever-growing and expanding fan base.

Speaking after the single release, and before their St Patrick’s Day tour of Australia, McCann said that the Fermanagh band was pleased with the success of their new track.

“It’s another big step for us as a band,” said the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil champion.

“We’ve been working hard to put the new music together and we’re delighted with how the new single has gone down with our fans. We are very happy.”