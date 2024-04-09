+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh woman set for epic journey to Ukraine
JOURNEY... Isabella Langham will deliver an SUV to Ukraine to be used on the frontline as an ambulance.

Fermanagh woman set for epic journey to Ukraine

Posted: 2:28 pm April 9, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

AS THE war in Ukraine wages on, a young Fermanagh woman is preparing to make an epic journey across Europe to support those on the frontlines.

Isabella Langham from Tempo is aiming to deliver an SUV to Ukraine to be used on the frontline as an off-road ambulance.

The 23-year-old will drive the SUV from the UK to Mykolaiv where it will spend three days being converted into an off-road ambulance.

After it has been converted, she will drive it east and deliver it directly into the hands of the Ukrainians fighting on the front line.

This entire operation will take roughly 10 days from start to finish and Isabella is hoping to make the trip in July.

Isabella explained where the idea came from.

“I listen to a podcast by The Telegraph called, Ukraine: The Latest, they done an episode where they interviewed a guy who was doing exactly what i’m doing except with a different charity, and I thought it was really cool,” she explained.

