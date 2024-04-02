+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HAIR WE GO...South West College student Leanne Hall was recently selected as one of 36 stylists from across the UK to reach the finals of the L'Oréal Professionnel Paris ID Artist Auditions Competition. Leanne is pictured with her model Claire Murphy.

Fermanagh student Leanne is a cut above the competition

Posted: 5:00 pm April 2, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Leanne has being putting her scissors to the test.

Enniskillen student Leanne Hall is currently studying a City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in hairdressing at South West College,

Ms Hall was recently selected as one of 36 hair stylists from across the UK to reach the final stage of the L’Oréal Professionnel Paris ID Artist Auditions Competition.

As part of the competition, Leanne was required to submit an audition video featuring a live model showcasing her cutting, styling and colouring ability.

Although Leanne’s entry did not make the final selection, her inclusion in the top 36 is a significant achievement and demonstrates the high regards to which hairdressing students from South West College are held in by the industry.

Reflecting on her achievement, Leanne said, “I am very proud to have reached the final 36 in the competition and the experience of putting together the entry and having that adjudicated by such an esteemed panel has given me great confidence for my future career.

“The hair and beauty industry is incredibly competitive so I hope that by taking part in competitions such as the L’Oréal Professionnel Paris ID Artist Auditions I will complete my studies with a greater understanding of how to make an impact on the industry.”

