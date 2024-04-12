Fermanagh screenwriter is nominated for BAFTA

FERMANAGH screenwriter Emma Moran has been nominated for a BAFTA.

The Killadeas woman is best known as the writer and creator of 2023 Disney+ comedy series ‘Extraordinary’.

The sitcom is about a world where everyone gets a superpower at the age of 18, 25-year-old Jen struggles being the only person she knows who is an ordinary human.

Emma’s screenwriting journey began when she went to university in London.

“I started doing live comedy when I went to university and then I started doing online sketchs and producing those, from that I decided I wanted to do something more long form such as TV and film.

“I did a masters in Manchester where I am now, but I had written a pilot script for ‘Extraordinary’ just before starting that course so I was making ‘Extaordinary’ at the same time,” Emma explained.

She went on to explained how the idea of ‘Extraordinary’ came about.

“I wanted to write a flatshare sitcom for ages, I wanted it to be about being in your 20’s, not really knowing what you are doing and being a bit lost, because I was in the same situation, that is what inspired the bones of it and then the superhero stuff was a fun layer on top, to give it something extra,” she said.

Emma is still in shock from the huge success of ‘Extraordinary’ and has more TV for us to enjoy in the future.

“The popularity of ‘Extraordinary’ is really weird, I’m used to making stuff and then five people seeing it so its really strange to get so many eyes on it.

“When I got the news that I had been nominated for a BAFTA I was on the way to the gym and couldn’t believe it, but I went out that night with my friends for a few drinks to celebrate.”

“For the future I have some stuff in the pipeline but I can’t specifically say what it is, a lot of TV stuff and hopefully bigger and more interesting things are going to happen,” Emma added.

