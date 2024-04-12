Fermanagh public urged to have its say on fracking

MAJOR CONCERN... The negative impacts on the environment and public health in areas of the US where fracking is taking place are well recorded.

THE Fermanagh public is being urged to have its voice heard in the fight against fracking in the county, with a government consultation on the future of the environmentally damaging practice due to close this week.

The Department for the Economy launched a consultation on a ‘Onshore Petroleum Licensing Policy for Northern Ireland’, which covers the hydraulic fracturing better known as fracking, in January, and it closes this Friday, April 12.

There is widespread support for an outright ban on fracking, including from the Department itself, as well as from both the local Council and local community which have been very vocal in their strong opposition to the practice.

The consultation document sets out four policy options, with the Department stating its preferred option would to introduce a moratorium and eventual legislative ban on all forms of onshore petroleum exploration and production in the North.

Aside from the consultation document itself – which outlines the social, environmental and economic impacts of the four policy options – the Department has provided a range of independent research documents on the risks of fracking.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has submitted its response to the consultation, in which it reaffirms its total opposition to all forms of fracking taking place in the area.

The Council has stated it supports option four set out in the consultation, stating the other policy options do not go far enough, are not localised enough, and would not protect our stunning but sensitive local environment.

Noting the local areas that would be impacted, the Council stated, “It any of the options 1, 2, or 3, were progressed, it is very clear that rural areas within the Council district will be significantly disadvantaged and impacted as a result of these developments.”

