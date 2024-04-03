+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man accused of criminal damage

Posted: 3:09 pm April 3, 2024

A LISABELLAW man accused of damaging his brother’s property has been released on bail.

Appearing via videolink at Omagh Magistrates Court was 39-year-old Sam Dixon of Inishmore Road.

Dixon faces the charges of criminal damage to the doors and windows of his brother’s property, assaulting and resisting police alongside possession of cannabis.

A police detective told the court the charges could be connected, and they were not opposing bail.

However, the detective requested that conditions be applied to Dixon’s bail, including no contact with the brothers, exclusion from Inishmore Road and no illegal drug use, with testing by police upon request.

District judge Michael Ranaghan released Dixon on his own bail of £300 to return to Enniskillen Magistrates Court on April 15.

