Farmer convicted for water pollution offences

ANDREW Hogg (34) of Coollane Road, Maguiresbridge was convicted at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court for water pollution offences and fined a total of £500 plus £15 Offenders Levy.

Hogg pleaded guilty and was charged under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 for the offence of making a polluting discharge to a waterway on 16 June 2023 and under Article 7(2) of the same Order for making a discharge of trade or sewage effluent into a waterway between 18 May 2023 and 4 July 2023.

On 18 May 2023, a Water Quality Inspector (WQI) acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency responded to a report of slurry being spread too close to a waterway at Coollane Road, Maguiresbridge.

The WQI examined the waterway and observed a growth of bacteria commonly known as sewage fungus on the bed of the waterway at the rear of farm premises.

On the farm, the WQI observed effluent discharging from a pipe and entering the waterway, observed again on a return visit on 9 June and 16 June, at which time a tripartite statutory of the discharge was collected.

The sample was dark in colour and had an odour of silage effluent. The sample was found to contain poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.

Effluents of this type cause the development of growth of bacteria (sewage fungus) on the bed of the watercourse which may lead to the destruction of fish spawning sites and impact the wider ecology of the waterway.

Further follow-up visits were undertaken by the WQI until 4 July 2023 to ensure that the discharge to the waterway had stopped.

