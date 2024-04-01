Enniskillen traffic info ahead of today’s ABOD march

The last Apprentice Boys march of this kind was in Enniskillen 11 years ago.

Motorists are being advised to avoid Enniskillen for much of today, April 1, as a huge once-in-a-decade Apprentice Boys march comes to town.

With around 3,000 participants expected in the parade, and many more spectators expected, many of the town’s roads will be closed for the afternoon.

“The parade will begin at 12.30pm at the Holyhill car park, before making its way through the town, onto Anne Street, The Brook, Rossory Church Road, Coleshill before making its way back to Sligo Road, Wellington Road before finishing in the Holyhill car park,” police have advised.

“The surrounding areas of this route and the roads in between the areas mentioned above will be busy, and delays in the town should be expected until around 4pm.

“Road users are advised that a traffic diversion will be in place at the A4 Maguiresbridge junction via Maguiresbridge, Lisnaskea, Viaduct and Derrylin.

“Traffic travelling from Belleek and passing through Enniskillen are advised to use Belleek, Boa Island Road, Kesh and Enniskillen or Omagh.

“Local officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic in and around the town, but to avoid potential delays, please use alternative routes for your journey where possible.”