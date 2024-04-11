Enniskillen bypass to include walking & cycling routes

THE ENNISKILLEN bypass will not only provide a boost to motorists in the county, but to walkers and cyclists too, with the project set to include 3.5km of active trails alongside the long-awaited new road.

In a show of support of the progress on the project, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd and Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald recently visited the county town, following the news earlier last month that funding had finally been secured for the scheme.

Speaking during the visit, Minister O’Dowd said investment in infrastructure was “critical” to build better communities.

“Providing more efficient, accessible and inclusive transport options and removing traffic congestion from our cities, towns and villages will help to support the creation of new business and leisure opportunities,” he said.

“It all starts with infrastructure and the Enniskillen Bypass is an example of the type of project that can bring about all of these benefits.

“The 2.1km bypass will improve connectivity by creating a new transport link and will enhance the town centre environment by improving air quality and noise levels.

“Importantly it will also provide 3.5km of active travel measures for walking and cycling extending along the Dublin and Derrylin roads.”

Minister O’Dowd said the Department of Infrastructure had been working over the past two years to get the “statutory processes” underway on the project, and welcomed the confirmation of Executive funding in February that will now see construction work beginning next year.

Minister Archibald said the release of the early funding of £12.5 million for the project was part of efforts to tackle regional imbalance across the North.

“The project will help to provide a new transport link to the town and improve the connection between the A4 Dublin Road and the A4 Sligo Road,” she said.

“This vital investment, through the Mid South West Growth Deal, will be transformational for the Mid South West region and will help to attract new investment, which will benefit both local businesses and communities.”

Cllr Errol Thompson, who is chairman of the Mid South West Region Governance Steering Group said he was “delighted” funding had been secured.

“This is a significant scheme for Enniskillen and the wider Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area as it will help to improve connectivity, travel times and safety on this busy road,” he said.

“One of the pillars of the Mid South West Growth Deal is Enabling Infrastructure which is critical to driving economic growth and helping the region realise its growth potential.

“This scheme will contribute to the achievement of this and will be a welcome boost to the local economy as it will unlock opportunities for businesses and communities in Enniskillen and the surrounding towns and villages.”

