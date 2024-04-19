Derrygonnelly man accused of domestic abuse offences

A MAN has appeared in court after allegedly threatening “to shoot his ex- partner dead by the end of the day” while she attended a meeting in a hospital.

Daniel McCordick (30) from Doagh Road, Derrygonnelly, is charged with threatening to kill a female on April 9 and contravening a non-molestation order at South West Acute Hospital.

A police officer explained a social worker contacted police after McCordick became angry while attending a meeting at the hospital premises and was ushered from the room.

In the process of this he alleged “Threatened to shoot the complainant and her partner dead by the end of the day.”

The complainant, who is McCordick’s ex-partner, heard the threat as did a number of hospital staff all of whom are prepared to make statements.

McCordick had left the hospital when officers arrived and attempts were made to contact him without success until eventually he phoned and agreed to meet them.

He was found in the Bellanaleck home of an associate and initially refused to leave the property and remained reluctant to speak to police.

Eventually he was persuaded to engage and was arrested without issue.

Objecting to bail the officer said the couple separated last years and this is the seventh report of an incident between them in that time,

Six cases files have been opened, two of which have been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The officer said, “Based on the recent pattern of behaviour police feel there is a risk that this will continue. Social Services say the defendant has a clear issue with the complainant’s new partner and seems to be enraged by their relationship. It appears there are going to be repercussions directed at the new partner … There are children involved and Women’s Aid are currently trying to assist the complainant. The recent break-up will cause heightened tensions. The defendant is highly frustrated with the situation and this may trigger him to commit further offences.”

A defence solicitor continued, “The complainant has commenced a relationship with the defendant’s cousin … My client denies issuing any threats that he intended to carry out but accepts he has not dealt with the break-up well.”

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare enquired, “If he denied making threats he intended to carry out does that mean by implication he made threats he didn’t mean to carry out?”

“He didn’t issue any threats and those are my instructions,” said the defence.

Agreeing to release McCordick on £500 bail Judge O’Hare ordered him to reside at an address approved by police and banned all contact with the complainant and her partner.

The case was adjourned for mention at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on 22 April.

