Derek Ryan collabs with ‘legend’ McCann on new single

FERMANAGH Country music star Derek Ryan said he was delighted to be able to write a new song for ‘legend’ Susan McCann.

The Carlow singer, who’s currently living in Enniskillen, wrote the title track for McCann’s new single, ‘After All This Time’.

Known as ‘Ireland’s First Lady of Country Music’, the Armagh singer has left a lasting impression on the Country music scene and she’s a hugely popular singer who constantly sells out concerts across Ireland.

The Forkhill singer recently overcame a battle with bowel cancer and Ryan was delighted to be able to collaborate with her on her new album.

“To make the song different, I didn’t go down the whole career route,” Ryan told the Sunday World, ahead of McCann’s album release.

“I met Denis, her husband, and I said, ‘do you know what, I’ll write a nice love song looking back on the ups and downs of her life’, especially with everything Susan (McCann) has been through lately.

“There’s always the concern that people mightn’t like the song you’ve written for them, but the first time Susan heard it, she loved it. So thankfully I got it right first time.”

The award-winning singer has written songs for some of Ireland’s biggest Country music stars including Philomena Begley, Daniel O’Donnell and The Tumbling Paddies.

Ryan, 40, was pleased with the success of the new track ‘After All This Time’ and he was happy to be able to collaborate with the Armagh talent.

“As a young kid I could never have imagined writing a song for her (Susan McCann) and now it’s the title of her album (‘After All This Time’),” said the Fermanagh-based singer.

“We grew up with Irish country and I always respect the likes of Susan, Philomena Begley, Margo (O’Donnell) and Big Tom because they paved the way for us.

“So it means more to me to be now writing for these legends,” added Ryan.

