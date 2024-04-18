+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDementia event at Fermanagh House
Dementia NI trustee Davie McElhinney, from Enniskillen, who is helping to promote the 'Herbert Protocol' initiative to support people with dementia.

Dementia event at Fermanagh House

Posted: 5:02 pm April 18, 2024

A SPECIAL event will be held at Fermanagh House next week to raise awareness about a missing person initiative aimed at helping save the lives of local people living with dementia.
The ‘Herbert Protocol’ consists of a form, which is available to download from the PSNI website, which can be filled in to provide details of a person with dementia. If that person goes missing, this information can help police in their search.
The introduction of the initiative to the North has been led by Dementia NI, who will be hosting the event in Enniskillen next Wednesday, from 12-2pm, in partnership with the local PSNI.
Enniskillen man Davie McElhinney, who is a member and trustee of Dementia NI, is living with frontotemporal dementia.
“If I ever do go missing, I know the Herbert Protocol is in place for my safety,” he said. “I would feel safer if every officer on the ground was made aware of it. It’s good for police as it gives them confidence that they can find the person more quickly.
“The form is already filled out and ready to go, there is no explaining or looking for information after the person has gone missing, the police just go away with it and commence their search.”

Related posts:

Enniskillen Road to remain closed following crash Enniskillen traffic info ahead of today’s ABOD march BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:02 pm April 18, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA