Dementia event at Fermanagh House

A SPECIAL event will be held at Fermanagh House next week to raise awareness about a missing person initiative aimed at helping save the lives of local people living with dementia.

The ‘Herbert Protocol’ consists of a form, which is available to download from the PSNI website, which can be filled in to provide details of a person with dementia. If that person goes missing, this information can help police in their search.

The introduction of the initiative to the North has been led by Dementia NI, who will be hosting the event in Enniskillen next Wednesday, from 12-2pm, in partnership with the local PSNI.

Enniskillen man Davie McElhinney, who is a member and trustee of Dementia NI, is living with frontotemporal dementia.

“If I ever do go missing, I know the Herbert Protocol is in place for my safety,” he said. “I would feel safer if every officer on the ground was made aware of it. It’s good for police as it gives them confidence that they can find the person more quickly.

“The form is already filled out and ready to go, there is no explaining or looking for information after the person has gone missing, the police just go away with it and commence their search.”

