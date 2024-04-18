Decision delayed on closure of Fermanagh primary school

NEWS LACK Primary School will remain open for at least another year has been welcomed locally.

With a threat to its future still hanging over it, last week the Education Authority (EA) announced a ministerial decision had not yet been made on the future of the rural school.

That means, in the absence of any decision, the school will remain open for the next academic year in 2024/25.

Tom Elliott MLA, Cllr Diana Armstrong, and Cllr John McClaughry had made representations to Department of Education permanent secretary Mark Browne, urging him to consider the value of the school in addressing the educational needs of the area.

“Lack Primary School is a community school which is key to contributing to the preservation of the rural character of this district,” said Cllr Armstrong.

“I commend the principal, Board of Governors and parents for their efforts in engaging with the EA and the permanent secretary and support their call for the retention of this local primary school.

“In the meantime I would ask parents to continue to enrol their children for the upcoming academic year to benefit from the very personalised learning programme that Lack Primary School offers.”

Mr Elliott added, “It will come as a relief that Lack Primary School, which is the pride of the Lack community is to remain open for now. I will continue to push EA and the Education Department to allow the school to remain open in the longer term.”

