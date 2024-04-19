Call for local parking fines to be rescinded

WITH the problems with the new car parking payment system continuing in Enniskillen, local councillors have called for all fines to be rescinded and the ‘stealth’ charges to be stopped.

Within days of the new parking system being implemented the complaints started flowing. As reported by last week’s Herald, many have reported being over charged, for example, or receiving fines even after they paid using the new app.

At the April meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh council, the issue was rasied by Cllr Adam Gannon, who said, “A lot of people have been affected by changes in off-street car parking which is a totally unsatisfactory state of the parking app provided by the new company.

“From personal experience, I agree with the vast majority of public opinion. Registration was difficult. It was full of flaws and technical issues.

“People have got tickets even though they did the right thing to register for parking. I would say the app’s technical faults have potentially resulted in many tickets which should not have been given. It’s totally unjustified and unfair for the public to have to pay them.”

Cllr Gannon added he was “shocked and appalled at what I can only describe as hidden charges,” which in some cases were more than doubled the cost.

“I know it’s maybe only 40p doubled but it’s the principle,” he said, adding the extra charges were not explained at any stage in the registration process including the option to have a text reminder around when the parking ticket would be expiring.

“There was no indication of additional charges and a lot of the public have been caught out,” Cllr Gannon continued.

