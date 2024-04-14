BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

THE main Sligo Road in Fermanagh at its junction with the Corraglass Road in Letterbreen is currently closed following a road traffic collision this morning, Sunday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland offers and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Diversions are in place via the Swanlinbar Road and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

If you are travelling to the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final, which is scheduled to take place today at Brewster Park at 2pm, to leave extra time for your journey.