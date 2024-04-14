+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

Posted: 12:45 pm April 14, 2024
THE main Sligo Road in Fermanagh at its junction with the Corraglass Road in Letterbreen is currently closed following a road traffic collision this morning, Sunday.
 
Police Service of Northern Ireland offers and emergency services are currently at the scene.
 
Diversions are in place via the Swanlinbar Road and the road is expected to be closed for some time. 
 
If you are travelling to the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final, which is scheduled to take place today at Brewster Park at 2pm, to leave extra time for your journey.

Related posts:

Crime is up in Fermanagh WATCH: Boat on fire at Carrybridge Surge in anti-social behaviour in Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:45 pm April 14, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA