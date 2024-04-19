Bail refused for domestic abuse accused

A 40-YEAR-OLD man described by a judge as displaying “all the hallmarks of a domestic abuse perpetrator’ has been remanded in custody following his latest alleged offending against his ex-partner and mother of his children.

Aaron Scott, whose address was given as no fixed abode is charged with breaching a Restraining Order and damaging a door, both of which are aggravated by domestic violence.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected. She explained shortly after 9pm on 27 March police received an emergency call on behalf of one of the children stating Scott was kicking the door of their home.

Scott and the children’s mother have been separated for some years and he is subject to a 10-year Restraining Order since February 2023 forbidding contact with them.

On arrival he had already made off, however his ex-partner explained they had very briefly reunited several weeks beforehand when one of their children was ill in hospital. However, she quickly ended this and wanted nothing more to do with him.

She stated Scott had arrived at her house demanding to be let in and kicked the front door three times causing significant damage when refused entry. The couple’s children were present, one of whom asked Scott to leave.

Objecting to bail the detective told the court, “There is a domestic history between the defendant and his ex-partner dating back to 2019. She has been assessed as a high-risk victim of domestic violence from the defendant on three occasions. He has 20 previous convictions the majority of which are domestic-related involving his ex-partner, including four for assaulting her, two for damaging her property, one each for harassment and improper use of a communications network.

She continued, “Police believe if released he will more than likely return to the domestic setting and there will be a recurrence of events. He is a PPANI (Public protections Agency NI) offender managed by a specialist unit due to his domestic offending. He has previously breached bail numerous times and committed further offences in the process and is now charged with breaching a Restraining Order. Furthermore, he actively evaded police from 27 March until his arrest on 12 April. Police feel the only way to truly safeguard the victim is for a remand in custody.”

Countering this a defence barrister pointed out Scott was not actively evading police, rather he had been “sofa-surfing” and not at a stable address. She said, “He had no knowledge police were seeking him and there was a two-week period when the defendant made no further contact with his ex-partner, indicating he isn’t going to go straight back and reoffend. The Restraining Order was in place over a year and the ex-partner has indicated the relationship resumed. Obviously, the onus is on the defendant, but she engaged in a consensual relationship again. There’s a question why that happened.”

District Judge Alana McSorley remarked, “I’ll answer that for you. It’s to do with coercive control.” The defence replied, “That may be but I’m saying there is a question for the court to determine, although I’m not suggesting that the ex-partner is in the wrong.”

Scott will appear again by video-link next month.

