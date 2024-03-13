Una Burns advises women to ‘trust your gut’

UNA Burns saw a career change that she was not expecting, turning her into the business woman we know today.

School teacher Una was settled in her job, but when the manager of her family business quit during the pandemic she knew that she had to step up to keep the business in the family name.

“I handed in my resignation for teaching and moved back home to the bar. At that point it was closed and we didn’t really know when it was going to open,” she explained.

“My plan was to go back to teaching but I just came to the bar and absolutely loved it, so I handed in my official resignation and I’m here to stay,” Una said.

That move has given some inspiration to other women who might be starting out in business or feel a bit lost.

“Life is never linear and what you plan in the beginning isn’t always how you end up,” she said. “Dont be afraid, trust your gut and do what you feel is right, be open to what’s out there and be open minded, you never know what life is going to throw at you.”.

Una has found her career as a business woman hugely successful and everyone surrounding her has been very supportive.

“I got loads of incredible support when I moved back home, to come into the business not only as a female but into the bar business, not having much hospitality experience but I found that the people in Fermanagh were so supportive. There are so many inspirational women out there at the minute, that inspire and motivate women like myself to keep going and give other opportunities in training as well,” Una added.

