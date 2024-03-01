Three-day Translink strike suspended

WAITING GAME...Translink staff in Enniskillen were due to go on a three-day strike this week but it has been suspended.

A THREE-DAY strike this week by transport workers in Northern Ireland, which threatened to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Fermanagh commuters, has been suspended.

Translink workers were due to walk out yesterday (Tuesday) for three days after their unions rejected a payment offer from the government.

However, following talks on Sunday, the unions said there had been an improved pay offer from Translink. The last-ditch talks saw bosses add a one-off £1,500 payment to their offer.

“Pay negotiations between the transport unions and Translink management were reconvened today [Sunday] following the rejection of an initial pay offer by management on Thursday [22 February],” the transport unions said in a statement.

“Following the receipt of an improved pay offer for all Translink employees workforce reps suspended the planned 72-hour strike action set for 00:01 on Tuesday [27 February].”

The three public transport unions said they will now ballot their membership on the new offer.

It is understood it could be later in the week before the outcome of the ballot of workers is known.

Health service trade unions are also to ballot members on a proposed pay settlement, which would finally see the restoration of pay parity with England for health and social care staff covered by the Agenda for Change payment.

Those involved in the framework include a large proportion of the overall health and social care service workforce in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann praised the “constructive negotiations” between his department and trade unions.

“The unions will now ballot their members and I want them to be given the time and space for this to happen,” Mr Swann said.

“Staff are the backbone of health and social care services and deserve to be properly rewarded for their work.”

Last Tuesday, junior doctors in Northern Ireland confirmed they would strike for the first time.

They are due to take part in a 24-hour walkout from March 6-7.

