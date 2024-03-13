Surge in anti-social behaviour in Fermanagh

DAMAGED… Approximately 17 new trees, which were recently planted by the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, have been damaged on the Racecourse Lough pathway overlooking the Irvinestown Road.

RESIDENTS in the Hillview Estate of Enniskillen have been left living in fear after a reported increase in anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been made aware of a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area, including an increase in people ‘drinking and smashing bottles’ on the footpath.

The Council recently planted 30 trees in the area and over half of them have since been either broken or damaged.

“Every Friday and Saturday night, teenagers are drinking and smashing bottles around the pathway on the Racecourse Lough overlooking the Irvinestown Road,” a concerned resident said.

When contacted by the Herald, the PSNI said they were aware of concerns of anti-social behaviour around Hillview Estate.

“I want to reassure the local community that we take anti-social behaviour very seriously and are committed to working toward solutions,” said Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Inspector Balfour.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities. Those who choose engage in anti-social and criminal behaviour must understand that it is unacceptable.

“We would ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people and always be aware of what they are doing.

“Now is the time to remind them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record,” he added.

