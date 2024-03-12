Shelley takes on Stairway to Heaven with a little help

FROM learning to stand to learning to walk to now taking on a mountain.

Michelle Cowan, known as Shelley, has been unwell for 26 years but has decided to take on the huge task of climbling Cuilcagh mountain, all in aid of her group JustUs.

Speaking about her challenge, Shelley explains why JustUs is such a worthy cause.

“I have been ill for 26 years, 12 years of that I was bed bound and a decade was being a wheelchair user, when I got out I realised there was a lack of facilities and services for people like myself who have disabilities. Pubs and clubs and everywhere I went was not accessible or inclusive,” she said, adding that she set up JustUs which provides a service for people with disabilities in the local area. The group provides a regular fun social life for adults with disabilities.”

The Fermanagh woman has never let her illness stop her and this spirit continues with this tough challenge.

“I’ve always challenged myself throughout my illness, it is a process of my own ability and to improve my health.” explained Shelley.

“The girls have supported me to walk and I have just got stronger and stronger so we just decided one day that we will do The Stairway to Heaven and try it for my own challenge but also I wanted to do a fundraiser for JustUs at the same time.

“It will be such an achievement to know that I have the strength to do it, I’m going to have a team behind me who will be lifting my legs, when it comes to stairways, to get me up the steps,” she added.

