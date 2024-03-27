+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerRangers and Tummery to collide in Ferney spectacle
Acrobatic - Mark Cutler skips between Tummery players Declan McNulty and Ryan Hanna

Rangers and Tummery to collide in Ferney spectacle

Posted: 10:13 am March 27, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Under the Ferney Park floodlights, the stage is set for another clash of storied rivals Enniskillen Rangers and Tummery Athletic when they lock horns in the semi-finals of the fonaCAB Irish Junior Cup tonight (Wednesday, 7.45pm).

The two Fermanagh and Western sides are familiar foes, not only in the Mercer League, but in this competition too.

Tummery ousted four-time champions Rangers at the last-16 stage in extra time last year, while this clash also reignites memories of their 2019 final encounter in Ballinamallard where Michael Kerr’s Rangers secured their third consecutive Junior crown.

Advertisement

Led by Kerr again, Rangers are the current Mercer League leaders, riding a wave of momentum into this.

Their unbeaten streak, stretching to an impressive 12 matches in 2024, with 11 wins under their belt, speaks of a side playing high on confidence, not least having accounted for neighbours Enniskillen Town 2-1 in Saturday’s Mulhern Cup meeting.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Rangers slam four past ‘Derg as attention turns to Cup Cutler winner sends Rangers into the semi-finals Douglas and Black in Super Cup hot seats this summer

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:13 am March 27, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA