Rangers and Tummery to collide in Ferney spectacle

Under the Ferney Park floodlights, the stage is set for another clash of storied rivals Enniskillen Rangers and Tummery Athletic when they lock horns in the semi-finals of the fonaCAB Irish Junior Cup tonight (Wednesday, 7.45pm).

The two Fermanagh and Western sides are familiar foes, not only in the Mercer League, but in this competition too.

Tummery ousted four-time champions Rangers at the last-16 stage in extra time last year, while this clash also reignites memories of their 2019 final encounter in Ballinamallard where Michael Kerr’s Rangers secured their third consecutive Junior crown.

Led by Kerr again, Rangers are the current Mercer League leaders, riding a wave of momentum into this.

Their unbeaten streak, stretching to an impressive 12 matches in 2024, with 11 wins under their belt, speaks of a side playing high on confidence, not least having accounted for neighbours Enniskillen Town 2-1 in Saturday’s Mulhern Cup meeting.

