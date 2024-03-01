+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PICTURES: Heavy snow brings Fermanagh to a standstill

PICTURES: Heavy snow brings Fermanagh to a standstill

Posted: 9:16 am March 1, 2024

THE Fermanagh community woke up this morning [Friday] to a heavy blanket of snow which has caused disruption across the county.

A number of schools in Enniskillen and the surrounding areas have closed and the Police Service of Northern Ireland are encouraging motorists to not take unnecessary journeys.

“Police have received several reports of vehicles becoming stuck in heavy overnight snow in and around Enniskillen,” said a spokesperson.

“Please consider whether your journey in the area is necessary. If you must travel, please do so with extra caution. Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.”

