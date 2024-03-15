Pauline projects positivity to all women around her

FERMANAGH woman Pauline Corrigan has had many ups and downs in her life but still projects positivity to all women around her.

Pauline headed a business called Beenificial for 12 years before closing due to Brexit.

The mum of three took this as an opportunity to start another business, and now runs a Shepherds Hut Airbnb on her family farm.

The hut is named Allies retreat after her late mother Allie Murphy who is Pauline’s biggest inspiration.

“My mother was the biggest influence in my life, she was ahead of her time and a beacon of light for all those in need, a community activist, who I can only aspire to be like,” she said.

Pauline got involved in The Save our Acute Services campaign for the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen last year.

She says the campaign has brought together an amazing group of human beings.

“These people have the same passion and desire as me to see justice and call out those in power who are putting the lives people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone in danger by taking away our Emergency General Surgery,” stated Pauline.”

Also newly appointed UFU Rural affairs officer for the South West, she highlights her love of being a woman in farming.

“I am very proud to be a woman in farming, I love living in a rural area because of the beauty in nature and the sense of community in the rural areas where we all rally around to help one another,” she said.”

Pauline’s story shows resilience and determination, a message she wants younger generations to take in.

“What I would say to my 16 year old self is to be yourself, don’t try to be anybody else, and say ‘I am enough’.

“Women have a lot to deal with, hormones, rearing children and trying to keep everyone together but we always manage to do it and rise to the challenge,” Pauline added.

