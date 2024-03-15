Novena of Hope concludes after nine days

AFTER nine days of prayers and reflection at the Graan Monastery in Enniskillen, the well-attended Novena of Hope concluded on Monday night with a special talk from a leading Irish playwright.

Leitrim man Gerry Farrell, who has written a number of popular plays including ‘The Last Prime Minister’, shared his thoughts on faith, prayer and hope at the final day of the Novena.

During the nine-days of prayer, a huge crowd turned out to the Graan Monastery for the Novena of Hope, which has been running for 34 consecutive years.

Advertisement

Experienced lecturer Carol Barry was the first guest speaker at the Novena on Monday, with Wicklow priest Fr Aidan Troy leading the liturgies on Tuesday.

Secretary General of The Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland, Gerard Gallagher, was the speaker on Wednesday.

On the fifth day of the Novena of Hope, Thursday, outspoken Presbyterian minister Rev David Latimer returned to the Fermanagh venue for his talk.

Well-known Derry author Don Mullan led the liturgies on Friday, with reformed Christian John Pridmore speaking on Saturday and Sunday.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition