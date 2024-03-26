New community hub planned for Blacklion

Cllr John Paul Feeley has welcomed planning for a new community building in Blacklion.

PLANS for a new public amenity and community building in Blacklion have been given the green light.

The redevelopment of Fairgreen in the border village has been given planning approval by Cavan County Council. The project also includes the replacement of Mooney’s Hall as a community building.

The redevelopment will include outdoor seating, car parking with electric charging points, and a replacement building for community building. The plans are for a new street-facing building, following the footprint of Mooney’s Hall.

Advertisement

The new community building will house office space, meeting rooms that can be used by local businesses, and additional office space for the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark.

With the bulk of Fairgreen having been bought by the Council last year, having previously bought its front plot some years ago, the Killinagh Community Council also acquired Mooney’s Hall some years ago.

While funding is yet to be secured for the exciting redevelopment, local Cllr John Paul Feeley said it was still welcome news its planning was now underway.

“Funding of just over €50,000 was secured to bring the project through detailed design and planning,” said Cllr Feeley. “There is no funding in place for construction at this stage but having planning in place will allow the Council apply for funding in conjunction with the local community in the future.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition