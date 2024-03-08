McLaughlin’s men ready for Armagh opener

Fermanagh Under-20 manager Maurice McLaughlin feels he has a ‘real good group’ of players as the Erne men target winning the Ulster Championship.

McLaughlin’s men have been drawn in Section B of the EirGrid Ulster Under-20 Football Championship, with games against Armagh, Cavan and Donegal.

The Erne men kick off their campaign on Saturday against Ulster heavyweights Armagh. McLaughlin’s expecting a very difficult challenge from the Orchard County in Brewster Park this weekend.

Advertisement

“Armagh have an excellent management team with Barry O’Hagan and the lads,” said former Erne Gaels Belleek boss McLaughlin.

“They’ve put in a big effort at underage level in the last few years and we’re under no illusion about the task that we’re facing at Brewster on Saturday.”

McLaughlin’s side will be the underdogs this weekend, but he feels that he has a squad capable of causing an upset this year.

“We’ve a real good group this year, we’ve played a few challenge games. I have to say I’m happy with the group, a really well balanced and hard-working group,” said the Erne boss.

“We have 32 of a panel and there’s great competition within the panel, not alone to make the 26 but to make the starting 15 and that’s what you want.”

Fermanagh captain, Sean Conlon, is also looking forward to the start of the EirGrid Ulster Under-20 Football Championship this weekend.

“Armagh, you have to take your take your chance with home games. There’s no easy games in Ulster, you have to take it as it comes,” said the Newtownbutler man.

Advertisement

“Any day you go out to represent your county is special, it’s not someone in the county gets to do.

“It’s what everyone aspires to and only 15 men gets to start and there’s 24 in the panel so it’s something to look forward to.”