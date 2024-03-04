Jemma Dolan welcomes more support for students

A FERMANAGH and South Tyrone MLA has said it’s ‘welcome news’ that postgraduate university students in the North will now be able to access financial support for studying in the South.

While the cost of living crisis continues to tighten its grip on Fermanagh households, Sinn Féin’s Jemma Dolan hopes that the newly agreed motion will benefit local students.

“It’s welcome news that postgraduate university students from the North will now be able to access tuition loan fees if they are studying in the South,” said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

According to NI Direct, it’s estimated that tuition fees for students studying in the North stand at £4,710. That sum is significantly lower than a student from the North studying in the UK, which is up to £9,250.

For a student from the Republic who’s expected to pay the standard £4,710 rate in the North, they’re applicable to apply for a grant from the Student Finance Services European Team to cover the fee.

“Previously, postgraduate university students here could receive tuition fee loans if they travelled to Britain, but not if studying in the South,” said Ms Dolan.

“Sinn Féin made this recommendation in 2021 and we are glad this inequality has now been addressed. We will continue to support students studying both at home and abroad.”

