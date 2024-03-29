+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Jeffrey Donaldson charged with historic sex offences

Posted: 1:11 pm March 29, 2024

Jeffrey Donaldson has resigned as leader of the DUP, after being charged with historic sex offences.

“The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect,” the statement said.

“In accordance with the Party Rules, the Party Officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.

“The Party Officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the Interim Party Leader.”

Police issued a statement on Friday morning, but did not disclose the identity of those charged.

The statement said a 61-year-old man had been charged with “non-recent sexual offences” adding that a 57-year-old woman was also arrested at the same time and charged with “aiding and abetting additional offences”.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on April 24.

March 29, 2024
