+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineIrvinestown man tried to defecate on woman’s doorstep
court

Irvinestown man tried to defecate on woman’s doorstep

Posted: 12:51 pm March 29, 2024

AN IRVINESTOWN man who tried to defecate on a woman’s doorstep has been handed a two month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
Leeroy McDonagh, whose address was given in court as Maghaberry, but previously resided in Sally’s Wood, was charged with attempted criminal damage in relation to the incident on May 8 last year.
Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard McDonagh had called to a woman’s home in Irvinestown at around 8.15 in the morning, asking for her husband, who wasn’t home.
McDonagh then began shouting at the woman and said he was going to defecate on her doorstep. He then crouched outside the home, with his trousers around his ankles, trying to defecate. The woman took photos of this behaviour.
The defendant was previously sentenced to five months in prison for harassing the same woman for a later incident on September 25, when he again tried to defecate at the home.
Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy McDonagh’s behaviour had been “outrageous”, but said there had been no repeat incidents since September.
Referring to McDonagh’s pre-sentence report, the barrister noted the defendant’s issues had been a result of substance misuse. Mr Roddy said McDonagh was now taking medication and “as long as he is on the medication he can function.”
District Judge Alana McSorley said McDonagh’s behaviour had been “repulsive”.
Judge McSorley said she wanted to put McDonagh “to the test” and agreed to suspend the sentence.

Related posts:

Sheamus Greene puts breaks on bus driving courtTrio charged with shoplifting spree across Enniskillen Michelle Gildernew selected for EU elections

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:51 pm March 29, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA