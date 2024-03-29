Irvinestown man tried to defecate on woman’s doorstep

AN IRVINESTOWN man who tried to defecate on a woman’s doorstep has been handed a two month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Leeroy McDonagh, whose address was given in court as Maghaberry, but previously resided in Sally’s Wood, was charged with attempted criminal damage in relation to the incident on May 8 last year.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard McDonagh had called to a woman’s home in Irvinestown at around 8.15 in the morning, asking for her husband, who wasn’t home.

McDonagh then began shouting at the woman and said he was going to defecate on her doorstep. He then crouched outside the home, with his trousers around his ankles, trying to defecate. The woman took photos of this behaviour.

The defendant was previously sentenced to five months in prison for harassing the same woman for a later incident on September 25, when he again tried to defecate at the home.

Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy McDonagh’s behaviour had been “outrageous”, but said there had been no repeat incidents since September.

Referring to McDonagh’s pre-sentence report, the barrister noted the defendant’s issues had been a result of substance misuse. Mr Roddy said McDonagh was now taking medication and “as long as he is on the medication he can function.”

District Judge Alana McSorley said McDonagh’s behaviour had been “repulsive”.

Judge McSorley said she wanted to put McDonagh “to the test” and agreed to suspend the sentence.

