Holy Trinity wins best preschool award

HOLY Trinity Preschool scooped up two prizes at the recent Families First awards.

The Enniskillen preschool won best preschool and Lisa Keaveney who is preschool leader received a special recognition award.

Lisa and the team were nominated by Nuala O’Toole who witnessed all of Lisa’s hard work.

Nuala explained why she nominated Lisa for the award.

“We have worked alongside Lisa and her little ones for over three years now and the care and devotion she gives every child is awe inspiring. Every child in Lisa’s care is prepared not only educationally, but mentally and emotionally for the next steps in their education journey, using play, patience Kindness devotion and understanding,” she said.

“Lisa goes the extra mile to ensure her little ones have the best start off to the school journey, in that she will organise small events like storytelling, care home visits, Kindness Postbox visits, picnics, celebration days, and much more,” added Nuala.

