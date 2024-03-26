+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHoly Trinity wins best preschool award
PRESCHOOL PRIZE...Maria Burns preschool assistant, Majella McLaughlin SEN assistant, Lisa Keaveney preschool leader and Ciara Tasker SEN assistant.

Holy Trinity wins best preschool award

Posted: 12:31 pm March 26, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

HOLY Trinity Preschool scooped up two prizes at the recent Families First awards.

The Enniskillen preschool won best preschool and Lisa Keaveney who is preschool leader received a special recognition award.

Lisa and the team were nominated by Nuala O’Toole who witnessed all of Lisa’s hard work.

Advertisement

Nuala explained why she nominated Lisa for the award.

“We have worked alongside Lisa and her little ones for over three years now and the care and devotion she gives every child is awe inspiring. Every child in Lisa’s care is prepared not only educationally, but mentally and emotionally for the next steps in their education journey, using play, patience Kindness devotion and understanding,” she said.

“Lisa goes the extra mile to ensure her little ones have the best start off to the school journey, in that she will organise small events like storytelling, care home visits, Kindness Postbox visits, picnics, celebration days, and much more,” added Nuala.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Principal concerned with rise in pupil absenteeism Fivemiletown College leading non-selective school Children’s commissioner visits Erne Integrated

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:31 pm March 26, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA