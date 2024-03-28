Historic Clogher walkway reopens after 50 years

A LARGE group of Clogher residents turned out for the reopening of an historic walkway in the town that has been inaccessible to the public for the last half-a-century.
The work to regenerate Carron’s Lane, which is believed to be at least 300-years-old, has taken four months to complete.
Local councillor Eugene McConnell said the great turnout on the day was a testimony to the fact that it is something people were glad to see revived in the community.
Mr McConnell said, “When I was first elected, this project was one of the things many constituents had suggested to have regenerated and reopened.
“It’s a great place for people in the community to get out for a walk, so after negotiations with the council we were lucky enough to secure funding for it.
“It had become very overgrown and had fallen off the radar to an extent, but I believe that it will now serve the community well.”
He also said that they have secured a commitment from Mid Ulster District Council to maintain and upgrade the walkway when required.
Mr McConnell added, “As a councillor from the local area, it’s small wins like this that resonate with the people and I couldn’t be more pleased with the result. I believe it will be extremely beneficial to our small community.”
Carron’s Lane is shown on a 1745 map of the town as a route down to the Cornmill at Terrew.
