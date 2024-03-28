+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Pictured at the reopening of Carron's Way, Clogher, on the Fintona Road, are from left, local historian Jack Johnston, Canon Noel McGahan, Councillor Eugene McConnell and Councillor Mark Robinson.

Historic Clogher walkway reopens after 50 years

Posted: 11:29 am March 28, 2024

A LARGE group of Clogher residents turned out for the reopening of an historic walkway in the town that has been inaccessible to the public for the last half-a-century.

The work to regenerate Carron’s Lane, which is believed to be at least 300-years-old, has taken four months to complete.

Local councillor Eugene McConnell said the great turnout on the day was a testimony to the fact that it is something people were glad to see revived in the community.

Mr McConnell said, “When I was first elected, this project was one of the things many constituents had suggested to have regenerated and reopened.

“It’s a great place for people in the community to get out for a walk, so after negotiations with the council we were lucky enough to secure funding for it.

“It had become very overgrown and had fallen off the radar to an extent, but I believe that it will now serve the community well.”

He also said that they have secured a commitment from Mid Ulster District Council to maintain and upgrade the walkway when required.

Mr McConnell added, “As a councillor from the local area, it’s small wins like this that resonate with the people and I couldn’t be more pleased with the result. I believe it will be extremely beneficial to our small community.”

Carron’s Lane is shown on a 1745 map of the town as a route down to the Cornmill at Terrew.

Posted: 11:29 am March 28, 2024
