+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHeartbreak after father denied access to his child
A heartbroken Fermanagh mother and grandmother, whose son is being prevented from having any contact with his child, has spoken out on the profound impact parental isolation is having on their family.

Heartbreak after father denied access to his child

Posted: 9:46 am March 6, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A HEARTBROKEN mother and grandmother, whose son is being prevented from having any contact with his child, has spoken out on the profound impact parental isolation is having on their family.

The local woman has issued an emotional appeal to social services, and the family of her grandchild, to understand the damaging affects of keeping her son from his child, who is growing up barely knowing their father or his family.

In fact, since the child – who is now primary school age – was born, the local man has never had the chance to hug them or spend any time with them. All the child has seen is pictures of their dad.

Advertisement

The family has not even been allowed to give the child gifts, with the grandmother telling the Herald they have kept every Christmas and birthday card at home for when they hopefully finally get allowed access.

In the North, fathers do not have automatic rights over their children. Instead, the law is concerned with “parental responsibility.”

If a child’s parents are married they both have parental responsibility, and mothers – whether married or not – are always deemed to have parental responsibility. However this is not automatically granted in the case of unmarried fathers or those in civil partnerships.

If a father is named on the child’s birth certificate then they that parental responsibility can also be recognised. However, in this case the woman’s son is still fighting to have his name added to his child’s birth cert.

The battle facing the family has been going on for years, during which they have been working with social workers and a solicitor. Progress has been painfully slow, though, and was not helped by the Covid disruption, with the family barely hearing anything from social services for almost two years during the pandemic.

The woman described the feeling to the Herald as a type of “grief” for the living.

“I’m heartbroken, and he’s heartbroken,” she said.

Advertisement

“It drove him to drink, and the bad stuff, for a while” she continued, adding her son was now completely sober, and regularly underwent official testing to prove this.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh actor Lawson supports sex abuse campaign Three-day Translink strike suspended Fermanagh’s future leaders take seats at the Townhall

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:46 am March 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA