Fr Troy set to speak at the Novena of Hope

ONE of the North’s most recognisable priests have been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming Novena of Hope at The Graan in Enniskillen.

Fr Aidan Troy from Wicklow will be speaking on Tuesday, March 5, where he’ll recall his active involvement in helping restore peace in Belfast.

Alongside Fermanagh cleric Fr Gary Donegan, Fr Troy was involved in the Holy Cross school conflict in Belfast and he’s currently ministering in Paris in France.

The Novena, which will focus in on the main theme of ‘hope’, is scheduled to run for nine days.

The Superior at the Graan, Fr Charles Cross, will lead the liturgies which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 2.

He’ll also be the speaker at the four masses on Sunday, March 3, at the 9am, 10am, 12 noon and 4pm services.

On Monday, March 4, Carol Barry will lead the liturgies. She’s spent over 40 years ministering throughout Ireland and abroad as a director and lecturer in a retreat centre.

Secretary General of The Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland, Gerard Gallagher, will lead the Novena on Wednesday, March 6.

Fr Anthony O’Leary, who ministers at the Graan at the weekends, is set to lead the Service for the Sick on Wednesday, March 6. They’ll be a second service on Saturday, March 9.

Rev David Latimer is scheduled to return to Fermanagh, to speak at the Novena of Hope, on Thursday, March 7.

