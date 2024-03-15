Fivemiletown College leading non-selective school

FIVEMILETOWN College has been named the leading non-selective secondary school in the North.

This is based on GCSE data of percentage of year 12 students achieving at least 5A* – C grades including English and Maths.

Open Data NI annual school examination statistics reveal that 96.9 per cent of Year 12 Fivemiletown College students achieved at least 5A* – C grades including English and Maths.

That is over six percentage points ahead of the number two non-selective school and ranks Fivemiletown College higher than 16 NI grammar schools.

Principal Janice Allen, spoke about how this title was successfully achieved.

“Here at school we have been focused on raising standards to the highest possible level for a number of years and we have seen our GCSE results continue to rise,” Ms Allen said.

