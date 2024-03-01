Fermanagh’s future leaders take seats at the Townhall

THERE were no doubt a few future leaders among the St Kevin’s Student Council who had the opportunity to sample the workings of local government last week.

Recently the students from the Lisnaskea college had the change to hold their first Student Council meeting of the new term in the chamber of Enniskillen Townhall.

The Student Council, which represents every form class in the school which has 700 pupils, was greeted by Fermanagh and Omagh Council chairman, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, who is also the chairman of the St Kevin’s board of governors.

After some refreshments and a brief history of the Townhall from Cllr O’Reilly, the students took up their seats with a busy agenda for their meeting.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to have our student council meeting in the Townhall,” said Year 13 student councillor Megan Crowley.

“It was really informative to learn about the Townhall’s history, and it drove home the importance of what we can do as a student council.”

Principal Gary Kelly said the day had been “a great experience” for the student councillors.

Among the many items on the agenda were the school’s recent autism award, the introduction of school therapy dog Pluto, period dignity, canteen updates, and uniforms. All key stages voted on a proposal for a new school tie design.

Also on the table for discussion was a post-16 review of the flexible timetable initiative, the introduction of late opening hours for extended study in the run-up to exams, gym sessions during free periods.

Cllr O’Reilly said he was delighted to welcome the student councillors and St Kevin’s staff to the Townhall.

“It was a pleasure to chair the Student Council meeting to facilitate the effective and enthusiastic discussions which enabled the successful completion of the business of the Student Council,” he said.

“I shared a little bit of the history of the Townhall with all present, which was keenly absorbed by the students. I was happy to give an insight into the remit of the Council and how we conduct our Council meetings.”

