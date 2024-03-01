+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh’s Erin Quigley judges in Scotland
Erin Quigley was a shadow judge at one of the biggest agricultural sales and fairs in Scotland.

Fermanagh’s Erin Quigley judges in Scotland

Posted: 2:21 pm March 1, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH’S Erin Quigley recently took centre stage at one of the biggest agricultural sales and fairs in Scotland.

A member of the Northern Ireland Charolais Club, Ms Quigley acted as a shadow judge at a major show and sale in Stirling, in Scotland.

The 20 year old has been farming since she could walk and has always been involved with Charolais cattle.

Advertisement

“I have grew up on a farm my whole life, my father established our Charolais heard in 2006, and I have been heavily involved with the youth programme that Northern Ireland Charolais Club and British Charolais society run.”

Erin explained how she was selected to make the trip over to the show.

“The club run youth stock judging events every year at sterling and at the spring and autumn sales, they choose young people to go over for the opportunity to shadow judge and master judge and I got chose out of a group of young individuals to go over.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

It’s the end of the Fermanagh County Show as we know it Roslea farmer is president of Ulster Grassland society Fermanagh farmers fears over new minister

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:21 pm March 1, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA