Fermanagh’s Erin Quigley judges in Scotland

Erin Quigley was a shadow judge at one of the biggest agricultural sales and fairs in Scotland.

FERMANAGH’S Erin Quigley recently took centre stage at one of the biggest agricultural sales and fairs in Scotland.

A member of the Northern Ireland Charolais Club, Ms Quigley acted as a shadow judge at a major show and sale in Stirling, in Scotland.

The 20 year old has been farming since she could walk and has always been involved with Charolais cattle.

Advertisement

“I have grew up on a farm my whole life, my father established our Charolais heard in 2006, and I have been heavily involved with the youth programme that Northern Ireland Charolais Club and British Charolais society run.”

Erin explained how she was selected to make the trip over to the show.

“The club run youth stock judging events every year at sterling and at the spring and autumn sales, they choose young people to go over for the opportunity to shadow judge and master judge and I got chose out of a group of young individuals to go over.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition