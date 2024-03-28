Fermanagh singer Lisa McHugh heading to Ulster Hall

ON THE ROAD... Lisa McHugh is set to embark on 'The Hits Tour' in April.

FERMANAGH Country music star Lisa McHugh is preparing for her ‘biggest headline show to date’ in one of Ireland’s most iconic venues.

On Saturday, November 30, the Glaswegian singer is going to take centre stage at the Ulster Hall in Belfast for the show which she promises is going to be a ‘special one’.

The Enniskillen talent is currently collaborating and playing alongside fellow Fermanagh Country music Derek Ryan on his tour of Ireland.

Advertisement

“(I) Had a brilliant night last night in Galway being a part of Derek Ryan’s show. What an atmosphere,” posted McHugh on Facebook.

It’s not the first time that the Fermanagh singers have teamed up on stage, with the duo stealing the show at a major music festival in Balmoral Park in Lisburn before Christmas.

Hundreds of Country music fans turned out to Balmoral Park and the talented singer performed some of the new tracks from her recently released album ‘Watch Me’.

“The new album (Watch Me) is about female empowerment. I’ve been writing my own songs now for quite a few years now and can’t wait to get it out for the world to hear,” McHugh told the Irish News.

“I’m hoping it will show a different side to me that people haven’t necessarily seen or heard before. It’s really exciting.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition