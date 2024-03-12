Fermanagh minors floored by suspected food poisoning

TUMMY TROUBLE...Fermanagh minor manager, Niall McElroy, did not know what caused the sickness within his squad.

AS if defeat to Donegal last Wednesday evening didn’t leave Fermanagh minor footballers feeling bad enough, they felt even sicker soon after it.

This was due to a bout of suspected food poisoning that spread through the squad and their management team, which forced their match against Cavan in the Ulster Minor League in Derrygonnelly last Saturday to be called off.

The majority of the playing squad and management team fell sick following a meal cooked by Donegal caterers after the match.

Advertisement

Fermanagh minor manager, Niall McElroy, did not know what caused the sickness within his squad but his players are now all on the mend.

“I don’t know for sure what the cause of the sickness was. It’s very difficult to say. The main thing is everyone is recovering well,” Mr McElroy said.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but these things happen. Everyone’s health was put first so we cancelled the game at the weekend.

“We didn’t train on Monday night and we gave players extra time to recover. Everyone is on the road to recovery and hopefully all the players will be able to play against Cavan this weekend.”

After the match’s cancellation last Saturday, Fermanagh’s minor girls’ team management asked to play their Ulster Championship game against Down at Derrygonnelly as the pitch was now available.

However, Derrygonnelly turned down the request, and the game had to be played at the Bawnacre’s 4G pitch in Irvinestown instead.

In last Wednesday evening’s encounter, Fermanagh got their Ulster Minor League campaign off to a losing start against Donegal at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, going down 2-9 to 0-5.

Advertisement

They will now play Cavan on Saturday at noon in Derrygonnelly in the rearranged fixture.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition