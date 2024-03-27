European Rally Championship calling for Jon Armstrong

CONFIRMED... Jon Armstrong is set to compete in the European Rally Championship.

JON Armstrong has said it’s a ‘dream come true’ after it was confirmed that he’ll be driving a an M-Sport prepared Ford Fiesta Rally2 car in the European Rally Championship.

The reigning ERC3 champion from Kesh has teamed up with co-driver Eoin Treacy for the eight-round campaign, which will kick off with Rally Hungary in April.

“It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to complete a full year behind the wheel of a Rally2 car,” said Armstrong.

Advertisement

“We’ve been working on this for numerous years and I’m very grateful to M-Sport for the opportunity along with support from the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, Seacon UK, C&M Motorsport Sales, and all of my close partners.

“It is brilliant to be working closely with Eoin [Treacy] and the MI Academy this year and I am really proud to be representing the rallying community at home,” he added.

M-Sport UK Chairman Malcolm Wilson is excited for Armstrong’s prospects ahead of the European Rally Championship.

“Jon’s achievements in 2023 exemplify the talent and potential we strive to support at M-Sport,” he said.

“Our philosophy has always centred on identifying and nurturing young drivers, providing them with the platform to excel at the highest levels of rallying.

“Jon’s progression so far and this new chapter with us for the 2024 ERC is a testament to our tradition of fostering talent and ambition in the sport.”

The European Rally Championship kicks off with round one in Rally Hungary on April 12 to April 14.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition