Enniskillen to get its own ‘Eye’ next month

TOP VIEW... The Panoramic Wheel is coming to Enniskillen next month.

THE ENNISKILLEN skyline is set for a London-style makeover next month, with plans progressing to bring a huge viewing wheel to the county town.

The Panoramic Wheel Company Ltd has requested permission from Fermanagh and Omagh Council to use the event space at the Lakeland Forum for the operation of the viewing wheel from Wednesday, April 10 until mid June.

Regularly featuring at festivals and fun fairs, the company’s huge wheels stand at 38m and offer commanding views of the surrounding area, as well as acting as a stunning focal point on the local skyline, particularly when lit up at night.

