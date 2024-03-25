Enniskillen Royal Grammar bid to retain the cup

Another huge day awaits the girls’ rugby team of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (ERGS) when they travel to the Kingspan Stadium for the Danske Girls Schools Cup Final today (12 noon).

For a large number of this 14-player squad, this will be their third season in a row attending the marquee final at the home of Ulster Rugby.

Two years ago they were narrowly beaten by Erne Integrated College in an epic 9 tries to 8 decider.

They did however get their name on the trophy last year when they defeated Royal School Armagh 10 – 2.

This year they play Assumption Girls Grammar School as they bid to retain the trophy.

Enniskillen Royal has had a successful season to date, where they have played through three Ulster Rugby- run blitzes and then they qualified through the qualifying knockout tournament in Cookstown last Tuesday, only conceding there tries all season.

They now face a new school on the rugby landscape with the emergence of Assumption Girls’ Grammar School winning through to the showpiece final for the very first time.

The opposition side is captained by Ireland Under 18 sevens player Tara O’Neill.

The Enniskillen Royal girls know their way around the Kingspan Stadium and that will certainly help them settle in a little quicker.

Despite last years captain, Scarlett Keys and four others from last year’s team departing for university, joint captains, Aimee Ross and Olivia Black are joined by seven other winners from last year and also five new squad members who cannot wait to get onto the Ravenhill pitch.

The Enniskillen schoolgirls girls have played a fast and skilful style of rugby all year and this has stood them in good stead with their wingers, Anna Wilson, Freya Brennan and Madeline Hamill scoring tries from all over the pitch.

Recently selection Ireland Under 18 player, Leah Irwin and Amy Meeke have controlled ball retention and the girls have shown superb attitudes whilst representing their school.

With many supporters travelling to make the journey to Belfast on Monday it’s set up to be a big day for the school and everyone involved.

The game kicks off at 12 noon and tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by contacting Ulster Rugby ticket office.