Pictured with pupils from Mullanaskea PS and Mullanaskea Pre-school are back (from left) Katrina Conlin, Encirc; Dr. Louise O’Neill, principal; Una Cunningham, Encirc and Ciara Elliott, Mullanaskea Pre-School.

Encirc road safety campaign tops 1,500 mark

Posted: 11:31 am March 1, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

LOCAL glass manufacturer and bottle filler Encirc has donated high-visibility vests and beanie hats to local schools in Fermanagh and has topped the 1,500 mark.

Mullanaskea Primary School, Enniskillen and St. Columban’s Primary School in Belcoo were the latest recipients of almost 300 vests and hats.

The aim of the campaign is to ensure that school children feel safe when walking or cycling to school.

Encirc also supported a recent PSNI campaign urging motorists to SLOW DOWN and THINK CHILDREN when driving past schools.

Encirc Sustainability Director Fiacre O’Donnell commented,

“The importance of the road safety message is paramount, and we are delighted to be able to support our local schools with these vests and hats.

“Anything that helps reduce accidents on our roads must be welcomed and we ask motorists to heed the calls from the PSNI to slow down, especially around our schools.”

