Douglas and Black in Super Cup hot seats this summer

Keith Douglas will remain as Fermanagh Premier team manager while Ciaran Black has been appointed the Junior team manager.

Fermanagh’s SuperCupNI Association has announced Keith Douglas will continue as Premier Manager for the 2024 campaign while Ciaran Black has been appointed Junior Manager.

This will be Douglas’ third year at the helm having led the Premier set-up to the best showing by a Fermanagh side in its 31-year participation, at the prestigious youth tournament, when they lifted the second-tier Globe two years ago.

Last year also saw the Premiers reach another final, before narrowly missing out to St. Kevin’s in the Vase showpiece and Douglas is delighted to continue in his role.

Advertisement

“I’m incredibly excited to begin another SuperCupNI campaign. This is a fantastic competition, and it is a privilege to be involved once again,” said the Clones native.

“As with any sporting campaign, there will be ups and downs and challenges that will lie ahead. I look forward to hitting these head-on and getting 18 young men ready for a week to remember on the North Coast. There have been many positive memories and experiences both on and off the pitch over the past two seasons.

“The Globe success will always stand out, but the great games, the great goals, the venues, the crowd, the drama, it optimises all that is good about Fermanagh SuperCupNI, and I look forward to bringing more success to the association in 2024”.

Black replaces the outgoing Chris McDowell, who steps away from the county post after leading the Juniors in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the famous youth tournament.

His successor, Black, most recently oversaw the 2010 side at Ballinamallard United Youth Academy, leading them to runners-up position in the Championship section of the National League.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me personally and one that I look forward to getting stuck into over the coming months,” said the Fermanagh schoolteacher.

“This opportunity to be involved with and represent your county is unique in association football. And with this opportunity comes the chance to represent your county on the global stage, testing yourself against academy sides from across the UK and beyond and playing at top-class venues across the north coast.”

Advertisement

With upcoming Talent ID sessions for prospective Junior and Premier players due to be held in the spring, Black is keen to welcome as many eligible players as possible to the selection process.

“At the end of this selection process, 18 young lads will have earned the right to play at one of the biggest and most famous youth tournaments in the world,” he added.

“The prospect of playing against the stars of the future, just like our Juniors did in 2017 when they faced a young Conor Bradley, is literally on their doorstep.”