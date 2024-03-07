Crime is up in Fermanagh

THE FERMANAGH and Omagh area saw the highest increase in crime of any area of the North last year, with concern the cost-of-living crisis may be driving people to the brink.

However, despite the rise, the statistics show the local area remains the safest place to live in the North.

According to figures released by the PSNI this week, over the last 12 months to January this year, the Fermanagh and Omagh area saw an increase of two percent in recorded crime.

The local area bucked the wider trend, with only one other council area also seeing an increase – Derry and Strabane, which saw a rise of 0.2 percent.

Overall, crime across the North dropped by 3.7 percent. Mid Ulster saw the biggest drop, with crime down by 12.5 percent.

While our crime figures may be rising, though, Fermanagh and Omagh once again had the lowest number of crimes reported in any area over the past year, at 4,486. Outside of Belfast (33,962), the areas with the highest crime were Derry and Strabane (11,238), and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (10,133).

