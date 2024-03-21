Council seeks sites from Fermanagh landowners

LANDOWNERS across the county who have sites that may be suitable for housing or economic development are being urged to get in touch with the Council.

As part of its long-term plan, Fermanagh and Omagh Council has put out a ‘call for sites’ across the area, and is specifically looking for land with a range of uses, such as residential, industry, business, and storage or distribution.

“The Regional Development Strategy 2030… aims to ensure an adequate supply of land is available to facilitate sustainable economic growth,” said a Council spokesman.

“In line with this the Council needs to ensure that sufficient zoned land exists to meet our needs during and beyond the Plan period (2030).”

The spokesman explained the Local Policies Plane (LPP) looked to bring forward “local site-specific designations”, such as in zoning and policy areas.

“The call for sites exercise is a process which the Council is undertaking to give the public an early opportunity to get involved in the LPP process,” they continued.

“The call for sites process will assist the Council in sourcing a long list of potential sites for various land uses for further assessment and consideration during the LPP process.

“Landowners, property developers and other interested parties can submit and promote their sites to the Council during the call for sites.”

As part of this call for sites, the Council has already begun a series of drop-in events to give people the chance to discuss their queries and get involved in the LPP at an early stage.

With a session already having taken place at the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen on Tuesday (March 19) and in Belcoo yesterday (Wednesday), further sessions will be held across Fermanagh in the coming week.

There will be two sessions at the Castle Park Centre, Lisnaskea tomorrow, March 21, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. There will be an afternoon session at the Belcoo Health Living Centre from 2-4pm on March 22.

There will be two sessions, same times as above, at the Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown on March 25, and at the Brookeborough Railway Centre on March 28.

There will be afternoon sessions at both the Belleek Community Centre and the Garrison Community hub on March 26, with evening sessions taking place at both centres the following day, March 27.

For more information visit www.fermanaghomagh.com/services/planning/local-development-plan/call-for-sites

