Children’s commissioner visits Erne Integrated

STUDENTS at Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen welcomed a special visitor last week, with NI Commissioner for Children and Young People stopping by the school.

The Commissioner, Chris Quinn, visited the Erne Integrated last Monday, February 26, giving pupils the chance to ask questions and raise issues which are particular to a school in a rural area.

Mr Quinn was impressed with the challenging questions which related to transport issues, free school meal access, imbalance of educational activities in rural areas compared with cities, road safety and access to health services.

Advertisement

“The students appreciated the opportunity to meet with the Commissioner and have their voice heard,” said an Erne Integrated spokesman.

“The students were particularly impressed that the Commissioner gave so much of his time to them and will be bringing their concerns to the Assembly ministers.

“The Commissioner promised to keep in touch with Erne Integrated College and is hoping to arrange a follow up visit in the near future.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition