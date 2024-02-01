Work well under way at Enniskillen retail development

Building work at the new Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park site, Enniskillen.

WORK on the new Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park is now progressing at pace in Enniskillen, with workers on site now beginning the actual building construction side of the development.

Clearing work was completed at the site of the old Unipork factory, off the Cornagrade and Irvinestown roads, early last year, with pipe-laying work carried out in the autumn. This followed an recruitment drive by contractors Roxborough Plant and Construction Ltd, who had advertised for skilled ground workers, general construction labourers, and excavation drivers, as the development continues.

Now, as can be seen photos from Herald photographer Andrew Paton, work on the buildings at the new leisure and retail development is well under way.

Plans for the complex include a cinema, bowling alley, hotel, coffee shops and retail outlets, with big name brands such as The Range, Home Bargains, and Tim Hortons already signed up.

The company behind it, Elm Grange, is headed by the Curran family from Tyrone, while the cinema and movie complex outlet is being brought to Fermanagh by the Simpson family from Donegal, who are the owners of the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry.

Following a lengthy, three year planning process, the development was given the green light by Council planners in 2022.

For more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.