HomeHeadlineWork on new Lisnaskea health centre due to begin
PROPOSED PLAN... A new health centre in Lisnaskea has been in the works for around 20 years now.

Work on new Lisnaskea health centre due to begin

Posted: 10:00 am February 6, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

TWO decades after first being proposed, work is finally due to begin on a new health centre for Lisnaskea this summer.

However, with the estimated cost of the state-of-the-art building now almost twice originally anticipated, fresh approval will be needed before the project can begin.

Having first being proposed in the early 2000s, and with plans progressing in earnest since 2019, it had been previously announced work on the long-overdue new health centre building at the site of the old High School would begin early this year.

However, with no sign of construction getting underway any time soon, Cllr Sheamus Greene wrote to permanent secretary at the Department of Health, Peter May, asking why it not begin and when building would start.

In his reply last week, Mr May outlined how the business case for the new build had been approved in November, 2021, with a capital cost of £18.5 million.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald. Can't get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

