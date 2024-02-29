WATCH… Rollerskating group glides into town

LEANNA is gliding into town with her new roller-skating club.

Glide and Groove Roller-skate Club has kickstarted in Fermanagh bringing back an old-school sport to the local community.

Leanna Kirkup is behind the move and runs the club. She developed her love for roller-skating when living in London and the passion grew from there.

“I had a friend who invited me to a roller-skate class, I had never roller-skated before,” Leanna explained.

“I absolutely loved it, it was so amazing and I became a little bit obsessed, immediately buying roller skates.”

She always longed to be part of a roller-skating group so decided she would start one herself.

“It was in August just gone, a post popped up on my Facebook to do 100 miles on wheels for Cancer Research, I decided to do it on roller skates,” Leanna said.

“I was outdoors roller-skating and met so many people who were complementing it, saying how it brings them back. It was after this challenge I realised that all I have ever wanted is a roller-skate group to attend, so I thought, why don’t I just put one on myself?”

Leanna explained the many benefits of roller-skating.

“Roller-skating is a fun way of exercising, it’s also good for your mind, you truly feel joy, and you’re sure to have a smile on your face and a laugh,” she said.

“Rollerskating isn’t competitive, which is nice to do something at your own pace, whilst still improving your confidence every time you unlock a new skill.”

The club holds four group skating sessions a week around the county.

“We have weekly skate sessions, in Enniskillen, Bellanaleck and Derrygonnelly, sessions are for all ages and levels,” Leanna said. “Each skate session, I have the tunes flowing, and disco lights glowing, creating a free-flow roller disco. A lot attending haven’t roller-skated before so I give everyone skate basics – how to skate safely and even how to fall over. You must learn how to do that as safely as possible. I provide the roller skates and safety gear.”

Not only is there lots of skating in the classes but dancing is incorporated throughout.

“It’s called ‘Glide and Groove’ so glide is skating along enjoying the disco and the groove part comes in with choreographed dance & balance,” Leanna said.

Isla Lindsay who attends the classes in Enniskillen said, “It is really fun to learn how to skate, at the start you are not very good but Leanna helps us to learn.”

Leanna is looking forward to growing Glide and Groove adding new locations, and hosting Roller disco special events alongside adult-only skate sessions.

Information for the classes can be found on Facebook @Glide&grooverollerskateclub or Instagram @glidegroove.

