US Counsel General pays a visit to Enniskillen

THE US Counsel General to Northern Ireland recently stopped off in Enniskillen to meet the students at Mount Lourdes Grammar School who are preparing to jet off to America.

A group of history students from the Enniskillen school are set to head off to Washington DC for a five-day trip to find out what’s life like living in the States.

During a visit to Enniskillen, US Counsel General James Applegate spent time with the students at the Fermanagh school, sharing information and advice ahead of their proposed trip to America.

Earlier on Monday morning, the American politician stopped off at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen for a business meeting with current Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew.

The Sinn Féin politician, who’s set to step down as MP to contest an MEP seat in the Midlands/North West constituency, was pleased to meet the US politician.

“I started a busy week by welcoming US Counsel General James Applegate to Fermanagh South Tyrone this morning (Monday),” posted Ms Gildernew on social media.

