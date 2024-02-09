+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUS Counsel General pays a visit to Enniskillen
MEETING TIME… Sinead Cullen (Mount Lourdes Grammar School Principal), Caoimhe Ormsby, Bella Nethercott, Damien Murry (Head of History), US Consul General James Applegate, Cadhla McCann (Head Girl) and Monsenior O'Reilly.

US Counsel General pays a visit to Enniskillen

Posted: 2:12 pm February 9, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE US Counsel General to Northern Ireland recently stopped off in Enniskillen to meet the students at Mount Lourdes Grammar School who are preparing to jet off to America.

A group of history students from the Enniskillen school are set to head off to Washington DC for a five-day trip to find out what’s life like living in the States.

During a visit to Enniskillen, US Counsel General James Applegate spent time with the students at the Fermanagh school, sharing information and advice ahead of their proposed trip to America.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday morning, the American politician stopped off at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen for a business meeting with current Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew.

The Sinn Féin politician, who’s set to step down as MP to contest an MEP seat in the Midlands/North West constituency, was pleased to meet the US politician.

“I started a busy week by welcoming US Counsel General James Applegate to Fermanagh South Tyrone this morning (Monday),” posted Ms Gildernew on social media.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

WATCH: Mount Lourdes pupils jet off to Washington DC Mount Lourdes bakers rise to the occasion Saving SWAH and fixing roads key for Fermanagh MLAs

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:12 pm February 9, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA